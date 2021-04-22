Featured Local Job: Teachers

Keystone School District anticipates openings for a High School Social Studies Teacher as well as a Temporary Kindergarten Teacher.

The temporary kindergarten teacher position is expected to last 1 year.

Both positions begin with the 2021-2022 school year.

Interested applicants should send a Letter of Interest, Pennsylvania Standard Application, Resume, Transcript, Certificate, Three (3) Letters of Reference, Current Act 34, 114, 151 background clearances, and 168 disclosure forms to:

Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: May 7, 2021

