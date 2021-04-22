Gov. Wolf Announces Approval of $750,000 Grant Funding for Fiberboard Avenue PA Route 66 Industrial Connector Project

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced the approval of 116 new projects through the Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF), including the Fiberboard Avenue PA Route 66 Industrial Connector Project in Clarion County.

The Fiberboard Avenue PA Route 66 Industrial Connector Project received $750,000.00 in grant funding.

“Investing in these critical improvements now will make the lives of our 12.8 million residents—and visitors—easier for years to come,” said Gov. Wolf. “Pennsylvania is large, diverse, and well traversed, and improving our roadways, bridges, and other infrastructure will ensure smoother, safer, and more accessible transportation options for all who travel within our commonwealth.”

The 116 MTF projects approved are located in 45 counties: Adams, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Berks, Blair, Bradford, Bucks, Butler, Cambria, Carbon, Centre, Chester, Clarion, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Fulton, Indiana, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Philadelphia, Pike, Somerset, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Venango, Washington, Westmoreland, and York.

A complete list of Multimodal Transportation Fund projects approved at today’s CFA meeting can be found here highlighted in yellow.

The MTF was established by Act 89 of 2013 to ensure the availability of safe and reliable transportation access in communities throughout the commonwealth. The program funds several types of improvement projects, including roads, walking and bike trails, rail, traffic safety, public transportation, and air transport. With nearly $500 billion in goods and services moving through Pennsylvania every year, modern and dependable infrastructure is vital for promoting economic development across the commonwealth while also improving conditions for residents and visitors.

Note that the CFA’s MTF program is separate from the multimodal program administered by PennDOT. Information about PennDOT’s program can be found on the PennDOT website.

For more information about the Commonwealth Financing Authority or DCED, visit dced.pa.gov.

