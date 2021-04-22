Joseph “Joe” Whitling

Joseph A. “Joe” Whitling, 53, of Oil City, died Sunday night, April 18, 2021 at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh following a brief illness.

He was born in Oil City on November 22, 1967 to the late Harold E. Whitling, Sr. and Mary Jane (Birchard) Whitling.

Joe was a 1986 graduate of Cranberry High School. He was a member of the Rockland Sportsman’s Club; and a member of Faith Baptist Church in Seneca.

Joe loved going to the races, playing Cornhole, camping, hunting, boating, traveling, and his church family. He also enjoyed the companionship of his Great Dane, “Henry.”

Joe took pride in his work and enjoyed his twenty plus years employed at the Scrubgrass Power Plant, where he was an operations supervisor.

He was married in the Rockland United Methodist Church on September 18, 1993 to the former Angie (Miller), and she survives.

Also surviving is his son, Marcus Whitling and his wife Kayla and their children, Annabell, Leona, and Harper; his daughter, Alyssa Harbaugh and her husband Jeffrey and their son Jaxon (a.k.a. “Mister”); and his son, Corporal Shane M. Whitling and his girlfriend Cheyenne Conboy. Joe is also survived by his siblings: Mike Whitling and his wife Kelly, Joyce Daugherty, Mary Anne Borland and her husband Skip, Jodi Whitling, and Marcia Whitling; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Mark “Booner” Whitling, John Whitling, and Harold “Herdy” Whitling; and a sister, Helen Marie Kiehl.

Visitation will be held Friday (April 23) from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. A memorial service will be held in the funeral home Saturday (April 24) at 10 a.m. with Pastor Larry Williams of Faith Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Rockland Cemetery in Kennerdell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Children’s Heart Foundation, 5 Revere Drive, One Northbrook Place, Suite 200, Northbrook, IL 60062; American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116; or a charity of one’s choice.

To express online condolences to Joe’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

