Leslie M. Randolph, 67, of Dubois, PA died Monday, April 19, 2021 at her home.

She was born on December 3, 1953 in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Patricia (Powers) Mersinger.

She was the co-owner and operator of New Light, Inc. in Shippenville, PA.

Leslie is survived by one son Garrett Randolph of DuBois, PA.

There will be no public visitation. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

