Lois (Fagley) Eisenhuth

Lois Eisenhuth, the daughter of the late Clair and Maxine Fagley of St. Charles, Clarion County, died at her home in Knox on Wednesday morning, April 21, 2021.

She was born November 6, 1943.

Lois graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1961 and then graduated with a teacher’s degree in elementary education and special education from Clarion State Teachers College. She continued her education, earning a Masters degree.

She taught at Keystone Elementary School for 32 years, retiring in 2005.

Lois married Bill Eisenhuth in 1964 at the United Methodist Church in St. Charles, and he survives.

They have three children: Kellie (Mark) Jones of Bristow, Virginia; Mark (Susan) Eisenhuth of Naples, Florida, and Matthew (Jill) Eisenhuth of Harrison City. Their grandchildren include Kristen (Wally) Lozoya of Cabot, Arkansas; Keri (Tim) Evans of Fredericksburg, Virginia; Zachary (Robyleen) Jones of Fredericksburg, Virginia; Taylor and Garrett Eisenhuth of Naples, Florida, and Kyle, Lauren and Sarah Eisenhuth of Harrison City, and several great grandchildren: Rachel, Wally and Liliana Lozoya, Camron and Christopher Evans, and Alaina, Aiden and Archer Jones.

Lois has a sister-in-law, Shirley, of St. Charles and 3 nieces and their families: Christie, Brenda and Barb. She also has a sister-in-law, Judy (Roger) Parker, of Knox.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Fagley.

Lois was a member of the Grace E.C. Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher. She helped lead the Knox Ladies Seminar for 25 years.

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Grace E. C. Church, 2651 Grace Church Road, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021 in the church with Reverend John Friedlund, pastor of the church, officiating.

Please observe the current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the CDC, DOH and Pennsylvania governor for wearing a face mask and social distancing.

Lois will be laid to rest in the Mt. Joy Church Cemetery at Wentlings Corners.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the name of Lois Eisenhuth to Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 (online at samaritanspurse.org) or to Charitable Deeds and Services, 98 Hickory Nut Lane, Knox, PA 16232

Online condolence may be sent to Lois’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.