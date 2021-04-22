Michael Patton Advising: Working While Receiving Social Security Benefits

 

Michael-Patton-new-e1545260474797-1024x933 (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Working While Receiving Social Security Benefits.

Social Security has some 2,700 rules, and one of the most confusing and misunderstood is the retirement earnings test (RET).(1) Some people may think they can’t work — or shouldn’t work — while collecting Social Security benefits. But that’s not the case. However, it’s important to understand the RET and how it may affect your income.

– The RET applies only if you are working and receiving Social Security benefits before reaching full retirement age (see chart). Any earnings after reaching full retirement age do not affect your Social Security benefit.

Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400

Toll-free 1-877-547-2751

Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com

Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.


