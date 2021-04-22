 

Multiple Bridge Projects to Begin on State Routes 322 & 422 in May

Thursday, April 22, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

0DB4142E-1E77-4A57-A573-CF057AE88F98CLARION CO., Pa. – PennDOT is announcing that construction on the Walls Memorial Bridge (State Route 322 over the Clarion River) in Clarion Township, Clarion County, and Benjamin Franklin Highway (State Route 422 over State Route 3007 South Benbrook Road) in Butler Township, Butler County will begin on April 26, 2021.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Preservation of both existing structures will include minor deck repair and other miscellaneous construction to improve the skid resistance on both bridge structures providing better traction for vehicles and safety for motorists.

State Route 322 will be affected approximately 1.5 miles northwest of Clarion. State Route 322 will have short-term flagging from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. beginning Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

State Route 422 will be affected approximately five miles northwest of Butler. State Route 422 will have a long-term lane restriction beginning Monday night, April 26, 2021, and work will occur during the day.

Mekis Construction Corporation of Fenelton PA is completing these $821,876.00 projects which is estimated to continue through the summer of 2021.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.


