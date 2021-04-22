BREAKING NEWS: Firefighter Struck by Semi-Truck on I-80

 

Thursday, April 22, 2021 @ 09:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

image - 2021-04-22T101221.063EMLENTON, Pa. (ETY) – Officials say a firefighter was struck by a semi-truck while directing traffic at the scene of a crash on Interstate 80 on Thursday morning.

(Photo taken approximately two miles from where the firefighter was struck. Submitted by Mary Thomas)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a firefighter that was directing traffic in the area of the multi-vehicle crash at the Emlenton Bridge on Interstate 80 westbound was struck by a semi-truck.

The initial crash occurred around 5:59 a.m., and then several other crashes occurred within a short time later.

A medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene but was unable to make the flight due to weather conditions. The firefighter was subsequently transported by ambulance.

According to a representative of Knox Volunteer Fire Company, the firefighter was a member of Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department.

No additional details are available at this time.

According to a release from PennDOT, Interstate 80 east and westbound were reopened around 11:20 a.m.


