Police Release Details of Fatal Crash in Piney Township

PINEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a fatal crash that occurred in Piney Township on Monday morning.

According to police, the crash occurred around 7:58 a.m. on Monday, April 19, on Huckleberry Ridge Road, Piney Township, Clarion County.

Police say 40-year-old Ethan R. McCormack, of Sligo, was operating a 1999 Jeep Grant Cherokee, traveling south on Huckleberry Ridge Road, when he crossed the northbound lane of travel and went off the roadway. The vehicle then continued southeast, struck a tree approximately 20 yards east of the road with its roof, and then came to a final rest facing northeast.

McCormack suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

