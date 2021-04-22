Say What?!: Jogger Followed by Black Bear in Wyoming Park

WYOMING – A jogger in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park captured video when he caught the attention of a bear that followed him down the trail.

Evan Matthews wrote in a YouTube post that he was taking a “casual run” in the park and was about a half-mile from his car when he noticed a bear was following him.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.