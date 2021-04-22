Four Ways You Can Celebrate Big at Deer Creek Winery
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – Summer is just around the corner and with warm weather means graduation parties, family reunions, barbecues, and family and friends visiting. It’s time to start planning all of these events, and Deer Creek Winery just may be the perfect venue for you.
Events are always happening!
Who would have guessed that a winery offers events and activities for people of all ages? Deer Creek’s own event planner works hard to plan events that everyone will enjoy! Stop by during our Mommy and Me (and Daddies too!) events that happen once a month or join us for some of our adult parties like the Great Gatsby Gala happening on April 30th, 2021. It doesn’t just stop there! Grab your girlfriends and attend monthly bingo or join the DCW book club. Need something for everyone in the family? We offer monthly family game nights or our seasonal carnivals with food, crafts, live music, and so much more!
Your Event, Our Place
Take charge of your next family celebration, large gathering, or company retreat by renting an event space at Deer Creek. Venue setup is flexible, feel free to ask us for special requests and accommodations. Your party can include any combination of rooms at the Winery with a bundled discount!
Our conference room is the perfect private space for limited distractions. Your time here includes chairs and a long conference table, free Wi-Fi, plenty of outlets, an available screen, projector, podium, and various catering options.
Vino’s Den is an elegant, private space for a mid-size birthday party, shower, or meeting. Accommodations for this room include a gas fireplace, french doors, ceiling fans, restrooms, stereo system, and an available screen, projector, and podium. Your rental includes tables and chairs and catering. Need more room for more guests? Take advantage of our option to expand into the attached covered patio.
The Gathering Place provides a beautiful, rustic space with flexible configurations that will elevate your next event to a new level. Here you will find cathedral ceilings, a mezzanine balcony overlooking both sides of the room, french doors, a porch and outdoor balcony, connected buffet space, an available screen, projector, and podium. Your rental includes tables, chairs, and catering!
Live Music Entertainment
Who doesn’t love a good summer concert? Deer Creek Winery offers a variety of live music for all audience types! Sit and enjoy your favorite bottle of wine alongside some relaxing country music or stop by for karaoke night and show off your hidden talents. Live music accompanied by the freshly cooked meals and appetizers from Vino’s Den Cafe is a great way to catch up with an old friend or some family that’s in town.
Be Our Guest on Your Vacation
Expand your trip and stay longer. Our Inn B&B in Shippenville, Pa is the perfect place to relax and unwind after a large event. Book any of our eight rooms at the Inn at Deer Creek Winery. During your stay find a complimentary bottle of wine, two free wine glasses, an in-room fireplace, and in select rooms in-room hot tubs and a private balcony. Start planning ahead and book your stay at The Manor at Deer Creek, our newest addition to our Bed and Breakfast opening later this year. Find yourself in a private five-bedroom, five-bathroom house equipped with private porches and balconies, an outdoor hot tub, firepits, and all the great things you already love about Deer Creek Winery.
Deer Creek Winery, Inn and B&B, and Events Center is the perfect place for all summer events and activities. Take a break from the everyday stressors of life and let us take care of you! Whether that be creating an atmosphere perfect for all members of your family, planning your next event, or helping you relax with music or a stay at our Inn. Our staff cannot wait to serve you!
