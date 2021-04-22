SPONSORED: Treat Mom to Brunch at Wanango Country Club
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Wanango Country Club will be hosting a special brunch on Mother’s Day, May 9th.
The price for adults is $27.99; children (4-10) are $12.99, and children 3 and under eat for free.
(All prices are subject to PA sales tax, gratuity is appreciated.)
Reservations are highly recommended due to limited seating.
Call 814-676-8133 and use option #3 or e-mail [email protected] for reservations. This event is open to the public.
Brunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The menu includes:
- Stuffed Chicken & Gravy
- Mashed Potatoes
- Redskin O’Brien Potatoes
- Italian Squash & Zucchini
- Bourbon Glazed Pork Loin
- Eggs Benedict
- Scrambled Eggs
- Sweet Chili Honey Glazed Ham
- Fresh Fruit
- Bacon & Sausage
- Dinner Rolls
- Garlic Herb Green Beans
- Sausage Gravy & Biscuits
- Garlic Parmesan Crusted Tilapia
- Danishes & Muffins
- Assorted Salads
- Assorted Desserts
- Pasta Station with Creations by Chef Jeff
- $5 Mimosas and Bloddy Marys
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]
Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.