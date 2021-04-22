 

State Police Calls: Dog Law Violation, Harassment Incident

Thursday, April 22, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Dog Law Violation in Toby Township

Around 11:32 a.m. on April 17, Clarion-based State Police investigated a Dog Law Violation at a location on Reigel School Road in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident involved a 51-year-old Rimersburg man and a 38-year-old male victim from Toby Township.

The name of the arrestee was not released.

Harassment in Sligo Borough

Around 7:30 p.m. on April 6, Clarion-based State police investigated a possible harassment incident in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

Police say the incident occurred on Madison Street Extension and involved a known 27-year-old male victim from Emlenton.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

