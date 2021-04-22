State Police Calls: Dog Law Violation, Harassment Incident

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Dog Law Violation in Toby Township

Around 11:32 a.m. on April 17, Clarion-based State Police investigated a Dog Law Violation at a location on Reigel School Road in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident involved a 51-year-old Rimersburg man and a 38-year-old male victim from Toby Township.

The name of the arrestee was not released.

Harassment in Sligo Borough

Around 7:30 p.m. on April 6, Clarion-based State police investigated a possible harassment incident in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

Police say the incident occurred on Madison Street Extension and involved a known 27-year-old male victim from Emlenton.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

