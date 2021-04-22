UPDATE: Interstate 80 Reopened Following Multiple Crashes at Emlenton Bridge

EMLENTON, Pa. (ETY) – Officials say Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound are now open following a closure Thursday morning at the Emlenton Bridge due to multiple motor vehicle crashes.

According to PennDOT Community Relations Coordinator Christina Gibbs, both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were reopened by around 11:20 a.m.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com the first crash was reported around 5:59 a.m. and then several other crashes occurred within a short time later.

Emlenton Fire Department, St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department, Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Emlenton Area Ambulance, Knox Ambulance Service, and Superior Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene.

Clarion-based State Police also responded to the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accidents within the next 48 hours.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.