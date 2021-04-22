 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

UPDATE: Interstate 80 Reopened Following Multiple Crashes at Emlenton Bridge

Thursday, April 22, 2021 @ 11:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newEMLENTON, Pa. (ETY) – Officials say Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound are now open following a closure Thursday morning at the Emlenton Bridge due to multiple motor vehicle crashes.

According to PennDOT Community Relations Coordinator Christina Gibbs, both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were reopened by around 11:20 a.m.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com the first crash was reported around 5:59 a.m. and then several other crashes occurred within a short time later.

Photo submitted by Mary Thomas

Photo submitted by Mary Thomas

Emlenton Fire Department, St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department, Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Emlenton Area Ambulance, Knox Ambulance Service, and Superior Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene.

Clarion-based State Police also responded to the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accidents within the next 48 hours.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.