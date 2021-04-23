A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Widespread frost, mainly between 9am and 10am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 59. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday – A chance of showers after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday – A chance of showers, mainly before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Light northwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

