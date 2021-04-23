Area Woman Falls Victim to Online Scam, Loses Over $8K

SUMMERVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area woman was recently scammed out of over $8,000.

Punxsutawney-based State Police say a known 47-year-old Summerville woman was the victim of a theft by deception that occurred between February 1 and April 16.

According to police, the victim sent money via Western Union and various cards to assist someone she met online.

The total amount stolen from the victim was $8,139.93.

