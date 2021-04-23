C-L Builds Lead Before Holding Off Union

RIMERSBURG, Pa. – Clarion-Limestone built a 5-0 lead through four innings before holding off a late Union rally in coming away with an 8-6 victory over the Knights on Friday afternoon at Union High School.

(Archived Photo of Bryson Huwar)

C-L (4-2) took advantage of three Union errors to score three first-inning runs before adding two runs in the fourth to take the 5-0 lead. Union scored three runs in the fifth to cut the lead to 5-3. The Lions added two in the sixth, and one in the seventh for an 8-3 lead before the Knights countered with three in the bottom of the seventh before falling 8-6.

Tommy Smith, Ryan Hummell, and Nick Aaron paced C-L with two hits, each driving in a run apiece. Corbin Coulson, Bryson Huwar, and Hayden Callen each added one hit. Coulson and Callen each drove in two runs. Coulson hit a triple while Huwar added a double.

“It was just one of those games today,” said C-L head coach Todd Smith. “We are happy to get the win, but we definitely have some things to work on. We have three tough games next week against Redbank Valley, Karns City, and Brookville.”

Tommy Smith worked the first five innings allowing three runs, two earned on one hit. He walked four with 10 strikeouts and one hit batter.

“Tommy pitched well and threw strikes for the most part,” said coach Smith. “He had some control issues in that one inning, but it was his first start, so we wanted to see what he could do.”

Bryson Huwar worked an inning, allowing one hit with four strikeouts and a hit batter, while Corbin Coulson pitched the seventh, allowing three earned runs on one hit with four walks and a hit batter.

Christian Rodgers, Reice Saylor, and Evie Bliss collected the three Union hits.

Karter Vogel suffered the mound loss allowing five runs, two earned in five innings. He allowed four hits, two walks, and four strikeouts.

