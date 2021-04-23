Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Beef Sticky Buns

A twist on cinnamon buns, these savory buns get a protein boost from homemade beef breakfast sausage and plenty of veggies like mushrooms and spinach!

Ingredients:

2 cups Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage (recipe follows)

1 cup sliced button mushrooms



3/4 cup diced onion3 cups fresh baby spinach1/2 cup reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese1 package (13.8 ounces) refrigerated pizza dough1/2 cup jalapeño pepper jelly, warmed (optional) or Cream Cheese “Frosting” (optional, recipe follows)

Directions:

-Prepare Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage. Set aside 2 cups sausage mixture in large bowl; reserve remaining sausage for another use. Add mushrooms and onions to same skillet sprayed with cooking spray over medium heat; cook 5 to 7 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally. Add spinach to skillet; stir to wilt. Add vegetable mixture to beef; set aside 20 to 25 minutes or until mixture is cooled completely, stirring occasionally. Stir in cheese.

-Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage: Combine 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner), 2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage or 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium high heat until hot. Add sausage mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.

-Preheat oven to 425°F. Unroll pizza dough on flat surface; pat or roll dough evenly to 14 x 10-inch rectangle, pinching together any tears, if necessary. Spread sausage mixture on dough, leaving 1/2 inch border on short side furthest from you. Starting at closest short end, roll up jelly-roll style, pinching to close. Slice dough into 8 pieces using serrated knife and careful sawing motion; place cut-side-up on greased baking sheet.

-Bake in 425°F oven 18 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Remove buns to cooling rack. While still warm, drizzle with melted jalapeño pepper jelly, if desired.

-To warm jelly, place jelly in 1-cup glass measure. Microwave, uncovered, on HIGH 45 to 60 seconds or until melted, stirring once. Let stand 30 seconds.

-Cream Cheese Frosting: Combine 1/4 cup softened reduced-fat cream cheese and 1 tablespoon milk in small bowl, stirring until smooth. Drizzle over warmed beef buns.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.