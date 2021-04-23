Clarion-Limestone Elementary Principal Tenders Resignation

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-Limestone Elementary Principal Kristie Taylor’s resignation was accepted by the Clarion-Limestone school board at Wednesday evening’s meeting.

Her resignation will be effective June 30.

Taylor did not comment on her decision to resign during the meeting, and there was no discussion of the approval of the item, but Clarion-Limestone Education Association representative Rhonda Shook did bring up the subject during her update to the board.

“She (Taylor) will be terribly missed,” Shook noted.

Shook also went on to ask the board to consider Taylor’s resignation in the light of several other resignations in recent years.

“Recent history has shown us that over very recent years, this school district has lost a superintendent, two IT leaders, and now a principal. All of these leaders were young, visionary, exceptionally qualified, with high character. That would maybe lead to a question of why? Why is that happening to our school district?”

Shook then made the suggestion that the board consider exit interviews with employees who are leaving the district.

“Exit interviews would be a great way to figure that out, to talk to any employee who migrates for any reason and maybe take some stock of internally what could we be adjusting or focusing on to keep the talent that we have.”

Committees

Board president Nathaniel Parker updated the board on the recent building committee meetings, which have been working to identify building projects, saying they’ve had “no issue coming up with an exhaustive list.”

Parker noted they are keeping the budget in mind, and the board as a whole will be hearing from the budget committee at the next meeting. The building committee will also begin working with the budget committee to discuss the needs of the buildings.

The building committee is also discussing with a consultant, at no cost, the identification of projects that could be completed with different kinds of funding available.

Board member Rebecca Allison noted the budget committee has met three times and has completed their overview of the preliminary budget.

Superintendent Amy Glasl reported the transportation committee has had two meetings and has a third coming up prior to the next board meeting, where they will be bringing a recommendation to extend the bussing contract, which expires in June, for another year. They are considering a proposal looking at one-tier bussing options for the 2022-2023 school year.

Goodwill Drive

Superintendent Amy Glasl also highlighted the ongoing Goodwill Clothing and Shoes Drive being held to benefit the Clarion-Limestone Senior class.

She noted that donations are being accepted at a Goodwill bin located behind the High School Building, and all of the proceeds from the event will go to benefit the graduating class “for things they may have missed and could do before the end of the school year.”

