Clarion Man Who Assaulted Woman During Domestic Dispute Due in Court Next Week

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is facing a hearing on Tuesday on assault and related charges for allegedly striking a woman on the forehead during a domestic dispute.

Court documents indicate 31-year-old James Audey Drake is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:15 a.m. on April 27:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:39 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched for a 9-1-1 call related to a domestic incident at a residence on Penn Avenue.

At the scene, police spoke with a known victim who reported that James Drake had been yelling at her and then trying to hug her, and she then told him to leave her alone and said, “don’t touch me” several times. The victim told police that she moved to another seat, and Drake followed her, and when she tried to get up, he wouldn’t allow her, putting all his weight on her, the complaint states.

The victim said she then bit Drake’s right forearm to make him let her get up and away from him. She told police that Drake then hit her on the forehead with his hand, the complaint indicates.

A large “goose egg” bruise that was dark red and blue on the top of the victim’s forehead was observed by police.

Police then spoke to Drake about the incident.

According to the complaint, Drake said he and the victim were having an argument when the victim became upset with him. He said they were sitting on the couch, and he had his arm around her, trying to calm her down. He reportedly admitted she did tell him to get away from her several times and said that she then bit his arm.

Police observed a faint bite mark on Drake’s left arm, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, police also spoke to a known witness at the scene who reported that Drake and the victim had been fighting, and Drake was trying to comfort the victim when the victim said she didn’t want him around her and moved to another seat away from him. The witness said Drake wouldn’t leave the victim alone, and the victim then bit his arm. The witness also reported that Drake then hit the victim’s head “like a bat” with his hand.

Drake was then taken into custody for domestic violence.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 11:48 p.m. on April 7.

