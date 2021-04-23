Edmund H. Cyrus, 73, of Oil City, PA, died at 11:40 P.M. Wednesday April 21, 2021, at the Community Living Center in Erie.

Born January 14, 1948, in Ironton, OH, he was the son of the late Martin Luther & Kitty Lou Hall Cyrus.

Ed graduated High School and attended 1 Year at Ashland Community College in Kentucky.

He then enlisted with the United States Air Force, serving as a Sgt. in Vietnam. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Victory Service Medal with 1 Bronze Service Star, and the Air Force Good Conduct Medal.

Ed had worked as a construction supervisor for Construction Technology Group in Florida.

He was married to Sandra Ames Shreffler and she survives.

Mr. Cyrus was a member of the Genesis 2:3 Home Church.

Ed enjoyed doing carpentry work.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by 4 step children, Jacquline Alford & her husband Ricky of Stem, NC, Steven Shreffler & his wife Jennifer of Hendersonville, NC, Pamela Farrell & her husband Chris of Rockvale, TN, and Garrett Shreffler & his wife Kelly of Alexander, NC; and many step grandchildren, step great grandchildren and step great great grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Marion Cyrus of Huntington, WV; and several nieces and nephews; and his brothers in law, Larry, Ron, Dave, and Dan Ames and their families.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Maude.

Friends will be received from 10 A.M.-12 Noon, Monday, Aril 26, 2021, in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 12 Noon in the funeral home.

Interment will follow in Shaw Farm Cemetery.

Military Honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.