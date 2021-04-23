Featured Local Job: Director, Residential Programs and Services

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania’s Residential Program is looking to hire a Director of Residential Programs and Services to join their team.

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania is a non-profit organization providing programs and services to individuals both with and without special needs.

JOB SUMMARY

The Director, Franklin Residential Programs and Services is responsible for the operation of 3 group homes for individuals with intellectual disabilities. This includes meeting all state and funding regulations, overseeing the supervision of 25 staff, the development of short and long-term goals for the division, fiscal accountability and budgeting, marketing of programs and services, some development and fundraising, and operation of the Erie Photo License Center. This is an upper-level management position that requires residential program management experience, knowledge of the state Mental Health/ID system, and the 6400 regulations. Other key areas of expertise include administration, human resource management, fiscal accountability, building community relationships, and development.

QUALIFICATIONS

Master’s degree with a minimum of two years’ experience in the human services field required; OR

Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of four years’ experience in the human services field required. Prior supervisory experience required.

Knowledge of MH/ID system required.

Current valid PA driver’s license and acceptable driving record obtained through the PA Department of Transportation required.

FBI Clearance required if not a continuous resident of PA for three years prior to employment with Easterseals.

Acceptable Criminal Record Check required.

Acceptable Child Abuse History Clearance required.

Passing of physical examination and TB required.

HOURS/BENEFITS

The Director is a full-time, exempt position M-F 8 am-5 pm, 40 hours per week with one-hour unpaid lunch. The position comes with an excellent benefits package valued at an additional $6K per year (health, dental and vision coverage, retirement savings plan, paid time off, life and disability insurance.)

WHY WORK FOR US?

Easterseals is a national organization with a history of providing specialized services for over 100 years. If you are looking for a great career opportunity where you make your mark, grow our program and create a culture of engagement, please consider this opportunity.

Easterseals is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, age, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, use of medical marijuana, or protected Veteran status.

Interested applicants can email their resume to: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.