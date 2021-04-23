Featured Local Job: Laborers Needed in Clarion County

Stitt’s Nursery and Landscaping, located in Leeper, PA is in immediate need of laborers to join their uniformed team providing premiere services in landscaping, mowing, lawn installation, Parking Lot Sweeping, and Snow Plowing.

Monday – Friday, 40 Hour work week with possible overtime.

Starting wage of $14.00/ hr

Driver’s License required

WILLING TO TRAIN!!

CONTACT TIM @ 814-744-8664 or [email protected]

