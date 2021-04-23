Fundraiser Organized for Firefighter Struck by Semi-Truck on I-80

EMLENTON, Pa. (ETY) – A fundraiser has been organized for a local firefighter who was struck by a semi-truck while directing traffic at the scene of a crash on Interstate 80 on Thursday morning.

A GoFundMe fundraiser, available here, has been set up to raise money for Justin Williams, a member of the Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, who was seriously injured after being struck by a semi-truck on I-80 on Thursday morning.

“Justin is not only a firefighter but also works with the intellectually disabled, is the fur father of many animals, is the loved fiance of Emily (pictured), but most importantly Justin is a good man,” organizer Alexandra Lazor says on the GoFundMe page.

“His presence can light up a room, he is the shoulder you can cry on, he is all in all someone who would help anyone with no questions asked. With this tragic accident, Justin needs help. Any donation can help him and his family in this time of need. Please share, donate, and keep them all in your prayers.”

The accident occurred on Thursday morning following several crashes that closed Interstate 80 near the Emlenton Bridge for most of the morning.

The initial crash occurred around 5:59 a.m., and then several other crashes occurred within a short time later.

A medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene but was unable to make the flight due to weather conditions. Williams was subsequently transported by ambulance.

Interstate 80 east and westbound were reopened around 11:20 a.m.

The fundraiser had already raised $3,625.00 of a $5,000 goal by 6:00 a.m. Friday.

