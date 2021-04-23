North Clarion Prom Court Announced

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT) – North Clarion High School has announced court for their 2021 prom, “Far Away Galaxy” (also known as Star Wars).

Prom court (pictured above, left to right) Back Row: Owen Kerle, Reed Bell, Aaron Lencer. Dylan Walters, Lukas Wolbert, and Jordan Mccord-Wolbert. Front Row: Courtney Culp, Gabby Didolce, Dylen Mealy, Rachel Bauer, Betsy Peters, and Addison Shaftic.

North Clarion’s prom will be held at Tuck’d Inn Farm in Cooksburg, Pa., on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

The promenade will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by the crowning.

