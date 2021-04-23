Police Release Details of Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 80

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of one of the crashes on Thursday morning that led to a closure of Interstate 80 on the Clarion-Venango County border for several hours.

According to police, the crash occurred on Interstate 80 westbound at the 44.6 mile-marker around 6:06 a.m. on Thursday, April 22.

Police say 22-year-old Gwendolyn R. Greenawalt, of Knox, was operating a 2013 Ford Edge, traveling west on Interstate 80 behind a 2018 Ford F-250, operated by 38-year-old Dean A. Spence, of Marienville. Spence then began to slow down due to a crash ahead, and Greenawalt’s vehicle struck Spence’s vehicle from behind.

Greenawalt’s vehicle was then also struck from behind by a 2016 Freightliner truck, operated by 22-year-old Sakaria S. Adam, of Columbus, Ohio.

All three vehicles then came to a final rest facing west on the Emlenton Bridge.

All three drivers were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Emlenton Fire Department, St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department, Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Emlenton Area Ambulance, Knox Ambulance Service, and Superior Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene of the initial crash.

