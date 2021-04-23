Reverend David R. Beals, 82, of Franklin, passed away early in the afternoon on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at The Caring Place.

Born May 31, 1938, in Franklin, he was the son of the late Reverend Alice (Silva) and Dr. Norman King Beals, Sr.

After graduating college, David went on to receive his Master’s Degree in Berkeley, California. He then spent the next 60 years of his life as a Baptist Minister.

A kindhearted and gentle man, David was known to many for his big heart and his strong faith in the Lord. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. No matter where he lived, David was always willing and ready to serve his community any way he could. One of his favorite sayings was that “we must always demonstrate humility, love, and forgiveness.”

Gifted with the talent of music, David was also a talented violinist and had a great singing voice. Throughout his life, many have been touched by his voice, whether it be from his singing in his famous musicals, hearing one of his stories, or through sermons that he gave at the church.

David left a caring and loving touch on the community and will be forever missed by his family and all who knew him.

Left to honor his memory are his two brothers, Stephen C. Beals and his wife, Stephanie, of Franklin, and Dr. Paul Beals and his wife, Madeline, of Kent Island, Maryland; his sister, Kathleen Miller and her husband, John, of Sisters, Oregon; and his numerous nieces and nephews, including Dr. Kip Beals, Stephanie Grandelis, and Bridgett Beals, all of Franklin.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his two brothers, Daniel P. Beals, and Dr. Norman King Beals, Jr.

In keeping with his family’s wishes, there will be no visitation.

Funeral services for David will be held at a later date and will be announced at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

