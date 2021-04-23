Say What?!: World’s Longest Inner Tube Water Slide Measures 3,645 Feet Long

MALAYSIA – A theme park in Malaysia was awarded a Guinness World Record after installing a water slide measuring 3,645 feet long.

The Penang Escape theme park, operated by the SIM Leisure Group, was awarded the Guinness record for the world’s longest inner tube water slide after it opened in the Teluk Bahang rain forest on Penang Island.

