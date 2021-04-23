SPONSORED: Clarion Christian School Invites Your Children to Learn
CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Christian School is currently enrolling for the 2021-2022 school year.
The school offers full-day and half-day preschool options, as well as, kindergarten through sixth grades.
Clarion Christian School (CCS) is conveniently located on Route 322 between Clarion and Strattanville in the New Hope Church (former YMCA building).
Does it sadden you that God and Country are being removed from our public schools today? Do you want more for your children? CCS is a non-denominational, non-affiliated, Christian School serving Clarion County. They are a Christ-centered school whose mission is to equip students, by partnering with parents, to become the next generation of Godly leaders through Biblical and academic excellence, training students to become good citizens that impact the world by living and serving the one true God. In order to facilitate this mission, they begin each day with the Star-spangled banner, pledges to the American and Christian flags, and to the Bible, devotions, and prayer.
Clarion Christian School teaches a biblical-based traditional curriculum utilizing Bob Jones University (BJU) Press textbooks and curriculum resources. BJU Press is a traditional Evangelical company with a strong commitment to producing academically excellent educational tools and resources. Their curriculum includes Bible, reading, writing, spelling, penmanship, math, science, heritage studies, language arts, physical education, art, music, and library. The chapel is provided weekly by local Pastors. Busing is available for school-age students through most of the local school districts.
Their devoted staff of qualified and caring teachers creates an educational environment rooted in God’s love. Clarion Christian School focuses on developing your child’s educational and spiritual growth through personalized instruction. They have maintained face-to-face instruction throughout the 2020-21 school year and have put measures into place to provide remote learning as needed due to the pandemic.
CCS has been blessed by the families who attend their school, and they look forward to their continued growth. CCS would love an opportunity to meet your family and give you a guided tour of their facility. Call 814-226-4443 for more information. Applications are accepted year-round.
They would like to thank all those individuals, churches, and businesses who generously donate to their school. Your support is vital to the future of Christian education. Not yet a donor, how can you help? Consider making a one-time donation, a monthly donation, provide a scholarship for a student, or businesses and individuals can take part in PA’s EITC program. Call their office for more information.
Their doors are open. Stop in and experience Christ’s Love!
More information can be found on their website and on Facebook.
