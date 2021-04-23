State Police Release Details of Area Man Involved in Suspected DUI Crash

NORTH MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man was recently found slumped over his steering wheel following a suspected DUI crash in northern Indiana County.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 10:05 a.m. on April 13, a one-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 210 just east of Yoder Road in North Mahoning Township.

Police say 55-year-old Brent A. Nulph, of Templeton, was operating a 1994 Ford Econoline E350, traveling south on State Route 210 when he went off the side of the roadway and struck a ditch.

The vehicle then continued south into a wetland area and came to a final rest facing south after becoming stuck in the mud.

According to police, Nulph was found slumped over the wheel of the vehicle and was determined to not have any injuries.

Police say Nulph was then discovered to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence.

He was also cited for careless driving.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Rebuck’s Towing.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

