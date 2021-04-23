State Police Release Information on Crash That Injured Firefighter on Interstate 80

BUTLER CO., Pa. (ETY) – Clarion-based State Police have released details of the crash that seriously injured a local firefighter on Interstate 80 on Thursday.

(Photo submitted by Mary Thomas)

According to police, the crash occurred in the area of the 42.6 mile-marker of I-80 eastbound in Allegheny Township, Butler County.

Police say 25-year-old Tryler V. Schurko, of Hermitage, was operating a 2007 Peterbilt truck, traveling eastbound in the left lane and attempting to move into the right lane when he lost control on the snow-covered roadway.

The truck then struck a guide rail on the south berm, continued to travel a short distance, and struck a Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department member, identified as 25-year-old Justin B. Williams, of Kennerdell, who was setting up flares for a crash scene further down the roadway.

The truck then struck the guide rail on the south berm again, spun, crossed both lanes of traffic, and struck a guide rail on the north berm before coming to a final rest.

Williams suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital by Emlenton Area Ambulance Service.

Schurko and his passenger, identified as 28-year-old Mark A. Gilliland, of Mercer, were both using seat belts and were not injured.

Emlenton Fire Department, St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department, Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Emlenton Area Ambulance, Knox Ambulance Service, and Superior Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene of the initial crash.

According to a release from PennDOT, Interstate 80 east and westbound were reopened around 11:20 a.m.

RELATED:

Fundraiser Organized for Firefighter Struck by Semi-Truck on I-80

Firefighter Struck by Semi-Truck on I-80

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.