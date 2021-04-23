Senior Couple Looking for a Home

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Hi, we’re Blanca and Zeke. We are searching for a home of our own, it doesn’t matter what size or how many bedrooms it has.

We had our own home and our own dad for many years. Last August, something happened to our dad. We waited two days for him to wake up, and then the neighbors and the police came and took dad away. We heard them say he had passed away. They also said we were good dogs for standing watch over him the whole time.

The nice policeman brought us to this place called Tri-County Animal Shelter in Shippenville, Pa. Everybody here loves us, and we get snuggles and treats and all the toys that Zeke can carry. But it’s just not the same as a home with a family to love, so we’re looking for a home. We are both house-trained, and we don’t bark.

Zeke loves toys and carries a toy everywhere he goes (he’s a silly boy), and Blanca loves her belly rubbed. Because we’re older and calmer, we don’t chew things up or get into things we shouldn’t. We like to take sunbaths and sniff around the yard. We like children and grownups; everyone we meet is a friend. We are pretty low maintenance, and we don’t need long walks or lots of exercise. If your friends or grandchildren come to visit we would love that, we enjoy meeting new people and are super friendly.

Zeke takes a low-cost daily maintenance medication, but otherwise, we are both in generally good health.

We have a strong bond and need to find a home together. Blanca is protective of Zeke when other dogs are around, so a home with no other dogs would be best for us. We don’t mind cats or any other types of critters at all.

The volunteers at the shelter tell us someone is going to be lucky to get a great pair of dogs like us. We are the best-behaved dogs they’ve ever had.

If you have a kind heart and a home with room for two senior dogs, please call Tri-County Animal Rescue Center in Shippenville, PA, at 814-918-2032 to make an appointment to meet us. You can also go to www.tricounty-arc.org to learn more about us and fill out an application to adopt us.

