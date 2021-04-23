Zeetah Fay Sharrer Hoover, 84, of Franklin, passed away at her residence surrounded by her family at 7:36 P.M., Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Born in Franklin on February 19, 1937, she was a daughter of the late John and Margaret Sharrer.

She was a graduate of Franklin High School. Zeetah worked at the former Idlewood Restaurant in Franklin and then worked for many years in the Meat Department at the former Riverside in Franklin. Upon retiring she began cleaning homes throughout Franklin.

Family was everything to Zeetah and she enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s events, especially softball games and watching them at the pool.

She enjoyed reading, especially the Bible and could always be found relaxing on her porch. Zeetah looked forward to her yearly lunches with her former classmates. She attended the Uniontown Heights Church in Franklin and participated in the Ladies Aide Group.

On August 21, 1954, she married Paul A. Hoover and he preceded her in death on April 4, 2010, after nearly 56 years of marriage. They loved to travel and spend time together.

Surviving is her son, Bob Hoover and his wife Tammy; a daughter-in-law, Tami Hoover; six grandchildren, Craig Hoover and his wife Heather, Marci Hoover and her significant other Wally, Jeremy Hoover, James Hoover and his wife Megan, Staci Dunmire and her significant other Jake and Cynthia Hoover and her significant other Travis and 10 great-grandchildren, Emilee, Mykah, Anna, Aleyah, Payden, Camdin, Markus, Charlee, J.R. and Zeetah.

Additionally surviving is a sister, Roxie Castel and her husband Ed; a brother, Gerald Cherry and a special sister-in-law, Marcella Hoover. She will be greatly missed by her beloved dog, Hank.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Hoover; a son, John Hoover; a grandson, Corey McBride; a granddaughter, Cristina Hoover; two infant sons, Charles and Craig Hoover; a sister, Phyllis M. O’Neil, and a brother, Gayle Cherry.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Wednesday.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 P.M. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Darrell Greenawalt, Senior Pastor of Christ United Methodist Church, officiating.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and requires those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and stay safe.

Interment will follow at Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Venango VNA Foundation, 491 Allegheny Blvd. Franklin, PA, 16323 or to the Kirtland Cancer Foundation P.O. Box 108 Franklin, PA, 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.