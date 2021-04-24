A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – A chance of sprinkles, mainly after 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Light and variable wind.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Light northwest wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

