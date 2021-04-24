Clarion Area Prom Court Announced

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Area High School has announced court for their 2021 prom, “Masquerade.”

Prom Court (pictured above, left to right) Front Row: Calvin German, Emily Grabiak, Bella Klein, and Noah Ditullio. Back Row: Hannah Hazlett, Ethan Burford, Ava Cherico, Hunter Craddock, Jackson Fox, Sarah Clark, Cutter Boggess, Brenna Campbell, Beau Verdill, and Gabby Klein.

Clarion Area’s prom will be held at The Haskell House on Friday, April 30.

