Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pomegranate Cream Cheese Surprise Muffins

Getting a taste of the creamy filling will leave you wanting more!

Ingredients

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup sugar



3/4 teaspoon grated lemon zest1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

MUFFINS:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2/3 cup sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 large egg

1 cup 2% milk

1/4 cup butter, melted

1-1/4 cups pomegranate seeds

2 teaspoons coarse sugar

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. For the filling, mix the first four ingredients until blended.

-In a large bowl, whisk together the first five muffin ingredients. In another bowl, whisk together egg, milk, and melted butter. Add to dry ingredients, stirring just until moistened. Fold in pomegranate seeds.

-Fill paper-lined muffin cups one-third full with batter. Drop filling by tablespoonfuls into the center of each muffin; cover with remaining batter. Sprinkle with coarse sugar.

-Bake until top springs back when lightly touched, 18-22 minutes. Cool 5 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks. Serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.