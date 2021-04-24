Clarion Hospital Reports 10 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 10 new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update April 23, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 04/22/2021: 12,967

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 10,975

Positives: 2,086

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 04/22/2021: 45,711

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 17,830

Positives: 3,468

Hospital Inpatients as of 04/21/2021, 1:00 p.m.:

– Clarion Hospital: 2 patients. 0 suspected. 2 confirmed. 1 ICU. DOH reporting: BMH reported 1 death to DOH on 04/23/2021.

– Butler Memorial Hospital: 11 patients. 0 suspected. 11 confirmed. 2 ICU. DOH reporting: BMH reported 1 death to DOH on 04/23/2021.

Vaccine

– The vast majority of patients sick enough to be admitted for COVID-19 have not been vaccinated.

o Since February 1, BMH has had 140 COVID-19 admissions.

· Of the 140 admissions, 84% unvaccinated, 13.5% partially vaccinated (1 dose), and 2% (3 patients) fully vaccinated.

· 20 of the 140 admissions resulted in death. Of these, 75% unvaccinated, 15% partially vaccinated, and 5% (1 patient) fully vaccinated.

– Go to www.butlerhealthsystem.org or www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus for further information.

· Always:

– Wear a mask.

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Specimen Collection Sites

The specimen collection site in Clarion is at the Health Complex Building, 1st Floor, 24 Doctors Lane, Suite 100, Clarion.

The specimen collection site in Butler is at 304 Delwood Road, Butler.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

