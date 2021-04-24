Clarion University Softball: Cartia, Kelley Hit Century Mark, but Golden Eagles Fall to Edinboro

EDINBORO, Pa. – The Golden Eagle softball team dropped a pair of divisional games on the road on Friday, falling by 9-1 and 4-3 scores to Edinboro.

Clarion (11-19, 7-17 PSAC West) mustered a late rally in the second game of the day but was unable to finish off the comeback against the Fighting Scots.

Rebecca Kelley and Jessica Cartia became the seventh and eighth players in program history to reach 100 career hits, with Kelley doing so in her first at-bat of the day and Cartia in her first at-bat of the second game. Kelley broke the century mark in grand fashion, hitting a solo home run over the center-field wall in the top of the second inning, while Cartia’s 100th hit came on a single through the left side of the infield. Kelley added another hit in the second game to reach 101 hits for her career.

Nicole Collins also provided some pop at the plate, hitting her first home run of the season and third of her career in the second game. The blast came as Clarion was attempting to erase a deficit to the Fighting Scots, cutting the latter’s lead to 4-2 in the fifth inning.

The two teams were fairly well-matched early in the first game, but Edinboro using a five-run fourth inning to put the Golden Eagles in danger before winning in the bottom of the fifth. Kelley (1-6) was the pitcher of record for Clarion, allowing eight runs in 3.2 innings. Her home run in the second represented the lone run of the day for the Golden Eagles, who were held to just five hits in the first game.

The second game looked like Edinboro might again build a huge lead, with the Fighting Scots scoring two runs apiece in the first and third innings off starter Chelsea Liroff (3-3). Megan Anderson entered in relief and threw 3.2 innings of shutout ball to stabilize things, and then Clarion started to chip away at starter Dylan Claycomb. The first tally came in the top of the fourth inning when Brooke Cline led off with a walk, and eventually came around to score on a passed ball. Collins added a solo home run in the fifth inning to make it 4-2, and another miscue by the Fighting Scots allowed a Clarion run to score in the sixth to make it 4-3. In that instance, Hannah Norton led off the inning with a single before being lifted for pinch runner Beka McClymonds. McClymonds promptly swiped second base and advanced to third on a wild pitch, before eventually herself scoring on a passed ball.

The Golden Eagles did put a runner in scoring position in the top of the seventh inning when Carissa Giordano led off the frame with a walk and advanced on a sac bunt. Edinboro pitcher Lauren Bush got out of danger when she struck out the final two batters of the game.

