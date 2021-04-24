 

DeLane R. Myers

Saturday, April 24, 2021 @ 08:04 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-uXviN1indJn (1)DeLane R. Myers, 68, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 21, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital following an extended illness.

Born on March 14, 1953, in Brookville, he was the son of the late L. Percy and Carolyn L. (Brocious) Myers.
DeLane worked at Owens-Illinois Glass in Clarion.

He was married on June 4, 1977, to Diane M. (Hepfl) Myers of New Bethlehem and she survives. He is also survived by a son, Derek Myers and his wife, Kristie of Rimersburg, a daughter, Amy Miller and her husband, Ryan of Moon Township, and a granddaughter, Tenlee Myers.

DeLane’s request was to be cremated. A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.
The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


