Edith Mae Huffman, 92, passed away in a nursing home near Jamestown New York on April 9, 2021.

She was born in Beloit Wisconsin on March 20, 1929, the daughter of Lee and Bernice Backenger. She had 9 siblings and one sister survives.

She was a graduate of Beloit High School and learned the restaurant business working at an upscale Beloit restaurant, The Wagon Wheel, starting at age 16. She met Buford Glen (Bo) Huffman, her future husband and a local football star, in high school and they eventually married on September 4, 1948.

In 1961 she left Wisconsin and moved with her family to Franklin, PA, where Buford accepted a management position with Chicago Pneumatic Tool.

Edith worked in the office of The Franklin Club, eventually becoming the assistant manager of the club until she retired. After retirement she and Buford bought a home in Dunedin Florida, spending their winters there and their summers in Meadville, PA.

Edith was an avid card player and loved watching professional sports. She loved her Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Celtics. Even the Little League Baseball World Series excited her and, by the finals, she knew most of the players by name.

She always made friends wherever she went and enjoyed any social gathering or get together. She had a special love for her grandchildren who all have their own memories to cherish.

Husband, Buford predeceased her, passing away in 2014 after a 65 year loving marriage. She is survived by her 3 children, Tod, Jody and Pam along with 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements were taken care of by Danzer, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home in Bowmansville, NY.

