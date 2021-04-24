Fr. Michael Polinek Appointed Pastor of St. Joseph, St. Michael Churches

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Bishop Persico has appointed Fr. Michael Polinek as pastor of St. Joseph Church in Lucinda and St. Michael Church in Fryburg.

Fr. Polinek was ordained on June 11, 2020.

He previously worked as the Vocations Director for the Catholic Diocese of Erie and the Diocesan Master of Ceremony for Bishop Persico.

Fr. Polinek will be taking over for Fr. James Power of St. Marys in Crown and St. Ann’s in Marienville who had begun serving as the temporary parochial administrator for the churches after Fr. Marc Solomon resigned in March.

