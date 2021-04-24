Jacqueline L. “Jackie” Karns at the age of 79 died after a short bout with cancer on April 23, 2021, at her Cherrytree residence.

She was born on August 11, 1941, in Oil City Hospital the daughter of Albert and Charlotte Kurschinski Saboski.

Jackie graduated from Oil City High School, Class of 1959. Following graduation, she married Robert L. Karns of Cherrytree. They celebrated 53 years of marriage on October 14, 2020.

She provided a loving home for their four children, she also welcomed her four surviving grandchildren, Kristen Karns, Autumn Karns, Page Barr, Skyler Karns and step-granddaughter Chelsea Barr.

She enjoyed swinging on the back porch, playing cards and reading daily.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings Henrietta Roebuck, Lois Eddy, Ardelle Sawatsky, Mike Saboski, Marilyn Saboski, and Burt Saboski.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her children Brian Karns, Craig Karns and his wife Tracy, Julia Barr and her husband Kevin, and Nikki Karns. She is survived by her siblings Jaye Wilson, Biddy Saboski, Jean Vogan, Elaine Karns and her husband Bill.

Per her request, there will not be any services at this time.

A remembrance ceremony will be held at a later date for family and close friends. Any cards of sympathy can be sent to Bob Karns and family.

She will be laid to rest at Cherrytree Cemetery alongside her sister.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Crawford County 417 N. Monroe St. Titusville, PA, 16354.

Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

