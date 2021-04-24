James E. McMahan, 65, of New Bethlehem, died Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Born on February 20, 1956, in Sewickley, he was the son of the late Wendal J. and Shirley J. (Johnston) McMahan.

Jim is survived by a daughter, Stevie Green of Texas; three grandchildren, and a sister, Kathy M. Young of Conway.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Sue McMahan and Cindy Brown, and his longtime companion, Ruth “Sis” Faulkner.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.