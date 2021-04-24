Karns City Softball Wins Big: April 24 Baseball/Softball Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

April 24 scores and recaps.

Softball Recaps

Karns City 16, Union 0 (3 Innings)

Big-hitting and a three-inning perfect game powered Karns City in a 16-0, three-inning win over Union. Jess Dunn led the Gremlins at the dish, going 2-for-3 with a grand slam and six RBI. Allison Walker and Dunn each had multi-hit outings for Karns City, who scored 16 runs on nine hits. A 14-run second inning put the Gremlins in complete control, as they followed walks, singles, and hit-by-pitches with bases-clearing extra-base hits.

Allison Walker pitched three perfect innings for the Gremlins, striking out six of the nine batters that she faced. Walker needed only 34 pitches to get through her three innings of work.

