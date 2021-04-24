 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

North Clarion Wins Western PA State Vex Tourney

Saturday, April 24, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

IMG_0789FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT) – On Saturday, April 17, North Clarion’s Robotics teams competed in the Western Pennsylvania VEX virtual robotics competition.

Andy Castner and Ethan Carll placed first in the meet. The team has qualified for the VEX World’s competition.

Other North Clarion teams finished 4th, 8th, 11th, and 16th place respectfully.

Two teams received additional awards. The Think Award was given to Andy Castner and Ethan Carll. The Judges Award went to Kaleb Wolbert and Braden Ochs

IMG_0792


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.