North Clarion Wins Western PA State Vex Tourney

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT) – On Saturday, April 17, North Clarion’s Robotics teams competed in the Western Pennsylvania VEX virtual robotics competition.

Andy Castner and Ethan Carll placed first in the meet. The team has qualified for the VEX World’s competition.

Other North Clarion teams finished 4th, 8th, 11th, and 16th place respectfully.

Two teams received additional awards. The Think Award was given to Andy Castner and Ethan Carll. The Judges Award went to Kaleb Wolbert and Braden Ochs

