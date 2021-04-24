Police: Jefferson County Man Faces Charges for Stealing Woman’s Debit Card

PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Multiple charges have been filed against a Brookville man accused of stealing and attempting to use a woman’s debit card.

Court documents indicate the Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Jake Thomas McAlexander on April 20.

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:29 a.m. on December 30, 2020, Punxsutawney-based State Police were dispatched to a health care center on State Route 28 to speak with a known victim who reported a theft.

The victim told police that during her lunch break, she discovered someone had entered her vehicle and removed her debit card, a twenty-dollar bill, and a pack of cigarettes.

While police were speaking with the victim, she received a call from her bank notifying her that someone had just attempted to use her card at a business on Bennetts Valley Highway in Penfield two times between 12:20 p.m. and 12:21 p.m. on December 30.

Police then requested surveillance footage from the business and the bank statement from the bank.

The footage showed a man in a white Northface beanie with a tan brim, a grey Northface sweatshirt, a dark grey or dark blue Carhart vest, and blue jeans approach the ATM in the store, pull out a card from his left front pants pocket, and attempt to use the card two times between 12:20 p.m. and 12:21 p.m., according to the complaint.

The complaint notes that the footage also shows the same man making a purchase with a twenty-dollar bill pulled from the same pants pocket at 12:42 p.m.

Police found the bank statement showed that ten attempted transactions via Facebook between 12:26 p.m. and 12:29 p.m., seven attempted transactions via the Square app between 12:35 p.m. and 12:39 p.m., and one attempted transaction at a Sheetz store at 6:26 p.m.

Police then requested surveillance footage from the Sheetz store and found the same male exiting a black Subaru Legacy at the gas pumps and attempting to use a card to make a purchase at the gas pump, then going into the store without pumping any gasoline, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the man then entered the store, walked up to a milkshake machine, using it to make a shake, and leaving without paying for it. The man then got into the vehicle and drove away.

The registration on the vehicle led police to a known woman who was able to positively identify the man in the surveillance video as Jake Thomas McAlexander, the complaint indicates.

McAlexander was then questioned at the Jefferson County Jail about the incident and reportedly admitted to taking the card out of a vehicle but was unable to recall anything more due to being “high on drugs” at the time, according to the complaint.

The following charges were filed against McAlexander through Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on April 20:

– Identity Theft, Misdemeanor 1

– Access Device Issued to Another Who Did Not Auth Use, Misdemeanor 1

– Theft From A Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor 3

– Posses Access Device Knowing Counterfeit, Altered, Misdemeanor 3

– Retail Theft-Take Merchandise, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on May 4 with Judge Bazylak presiding.

McAlexander is also scheduled for a second preliminary hearing at the same time and date on charges from an incident where he allegedly forged and attempted to use a stolen check at a local bank.

He also has a case pending in the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas on charges related to an incident where he allegedly stole a gift card from an area business.

RELATED:

Brookville Man Charged With Forging, Attempting to Use Stolen Check

Brookville Man Charged for Gift Card Theft from Area Business

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.