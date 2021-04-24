Redbank Baseball Wins, Berries and Warriors Sweep: April 23 Baseball/Softball Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

April 23 scores and recaps.

Baseball Recaps

Moniteau 13, Brockway 11

An eight-run fourth inning and consistent scoring down the stretch pushed Moniteau past Brockway, 13-11. The Warriors trailed 5-0 after three innings but stormed into the lead with an eight-run fourth. Errors, walks, and hits each played a role in the big inning, with a B Carson two-run single highlighting the run.

The Rovers tied things up at 10 with a four-run fifth, but the Warriors pulled back ahead after a three-run sixth. Brock Matthews and Dawson Wallace had RBI in the inning. Leading 13-9 in the seventh, Moniteau gave up a two-run single to Andrew Brubaker that cut the lead to two. With the tying run at first base, Matthews got Matthew Brubaker to strike out to end the game.

Tanner Williams and Wallace each had a pair of hits for Moniteau, including one double apiece. Matthews got the win for Moniteau, throwing 2 1/3 innings of two-hit, two-run ball. Andrew and Matthew Brubaker each had a pair of hits for Brockway.

Redbank Valley 6, Clarion Area 5

A sixth-inning RBI single by Bryson Bain put Redbank Valley ahead of Clarion for good in a 6-5 win over Clarion Area. Bain’s single was his second hit of the game, and it proved to be decisive in a tightly-contested contest. After Redbank took a 2-0 lead after two innings, Clarion responded with a four-spot in the third. The rally was capped off by a two-run home run by Cole Slaugenhoup, who went 2-for-4 on the evening.

The Bulldogs retook the lead by scoring three runs in the bottom of the frame, with a 2-RBI single by Leasure putting Redbank up 5-4. After Clarion tied the game in the fifth, Bain’s RBI single gave the Bulldogs a one-run advantage heading into the seventh. With the bases loaded and two outs, Tate Minich struck out Daunte Girvan to end the game, giving the Bulldogs a narrow victory.

Redbank received solid outings from Bain and Minich, who combined to throw seven innings of five-run ball. Minich took the win, throwing two scoreless innings to finish the contest. Bain and Hetrick each tallied two hits for Redbank, while Kobe Bonanno had an unlucky 1-for-4 performance, driving in a run with a double while making solid contact in each of his four at-bats.

Dawson Smail, Slaugenhoup, and Cameron Lapinto each had a pair of hits for Clarion, with Smail registering two doubles.

Cranberry 10, Forest Area 2

A five-run third inning proved to be the difference in Cranberry’s 10-2 win over Forest Area. The game was tied at two after two-and-a-half innings, but Cranberry used walks and singles to spark a third-inning rally to gain the upper hand. The game would remain scoreless until the sixth when Cranberry would score three more runs to add to their lead.

Austin Shoup dazzled on the mound for Cranberry, allowing only two runs on two hits, striking out nine in his complete-game win. Preston Forrest went 2-for-4 with a double for Cranberry, while Chase Wenner also went 2-for-4.

C-L 8, Union 6

Clarion-Limestone built a 5-0 lead through four innings before holding off a late Union rally in coming away with an 8-6 victory over the Knights on Friday afternoon at Union High School.

C-L (4-2) took advantage of three Union errors to score three first-inning runs before adding two runs in the fourth to take the 5-0 lead. Union scored three runs in the fifth to cut the lead to 5-3. The Lions added two in the sixth, and one in the seventh for an 8-3 lead before the Knights countered with three in the bottom of the seventh before falling 8-6.

Read the full recap here.

Softball Recaps

Moniteau 22, Brockway 2 (4 Innings)

Moniteau’s offense was overwhelming in their 22-2 four-inning win over Brockway. The Warriors scored nine runs in the opening inning to establish a big early lead. Taylor Schultz, Abby Rottman, and Emma Covert each had three hits for Moniteau. Courtney Stewart also went yard for Moniteau, who totaled 15 hits, three walks, and six forced errors in the win.

Covert pitched all four innings for Moniteau, giving up two runs on two hits, striking out nine.

Cranberry 18, Brookville 9

Cranberry controlled the lead from start to end in an 18-9 win over Brookville. The Berries took a 5-1 lead after three innings and increased their lead to eight after a four-run fourth. A two-run single by Jenna Biltz was the key hit in the inning.

The Raiders responded with five runs in the fifth to cut the lead to 9-6, and after the teams exchanged three-run frames in the sixth, Cranberry put the game to bed with a six-run seventh. A 2-RBI double by Rylee Coe and a home run by Jenna Reynolds were the highlights of the inning, which killed any chance of a Brookville comeback.

Cranberry registered 15 hits on the evening, with each of the top five hitters in the order tallying two hits apiece. Coe registered four RBI, while Biltz tallied three RBI. Liz Wonderling and Julie MacWilliams had a pair of hits for Brookville.

