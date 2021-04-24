Robert Nelson Lape, 84, of Oil City, died peacefully at his home on Thursday morning, April 22, 2021.

Born on March 27, 1937, in Connellsville, PA, he was one of five children of the late Willard James Lape and Frances Mae Martin Lape.

Bob graduated from Oil City High School in 1955, and was immediately recruited as a draftsman by Joy Manufacturing. He worked there for forty years, retiring as an electrical designer. During his time at Joy, Bob helped design one of the first all-electrical longwall shearer mining machines, which are still in use today. He also served in the Army Reserve for six years.

Bob had a strong work ethic. He built additions on the house, landscaped in his yard, and took meticulous care of his cars — which were almost always blue, to match his eyes. He enjoyed playing cards, especially if he was winning. He scored a hole-in-one on two different golf courses and bowled an almost-perfect game. Bob was a diehard Pittsburgh sports fan, “spiritedly coaching” the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins from the stands or his armchair.

Bob was a man of few words, but those who knew him understood that his emotions ran deep, starting with his family. He was married to Louanne Rees Koerner Lape for nearly 50 years; they had two daughters together, which Louanne is quick to say is “the best thing they ever did.” Jane B. Lape lives in Orlando, FL, with her significant other, Angel Diaz; Janet F. Lape Marsden lives in Gambier, OH, with her husband Charles. Together with Louanne, Bob also had one granddaughter, Hope D. Reyes and husband, Christian, of Virginia Beach, VA, and one “bonus daughter,” Karen M. Marsden of Auburn, NY.

Also surviving are his sisters, Judith Malatino of Peekskill, NY, Loretta Beary and husband, Paul, of Wallaceville, PA, Frances Dickerson of Roanoke, VA; a sister-in-law, Jane Koerner Bechtel of Williamsburg, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding Bob in death are a sister, Joan Young; five brothers-in-law, Gerald Malatino, Don Young, Tom Dickerson, George Koerner III, and Charles Bechtel, Jr.; and a sister-in-law, Charlotte Koerner.

A public visitation will be held in the Morrison Funeral Home, 110 Petroleum Street, Oil City, on Monday, April 26, from 11 am to noon. Masks are required indoors at all times. A private funeral service will follow at noon, with the Rev. Mark Elliston, Pastor of the Christ Episcopal Church, officiating. Although the service is private, the public may watch online via LIVE web broadcast through www.morrisonhome.com and under Robert’s obituary.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s name to the Venango County Humane Society or to the charity of one’s choice.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left on www.morrisonhome.com.

