Strattanville Teen Busted Selling Alcohol to Minors

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Strattanville teen was recently busted selling alcohol to minors.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 18-year-old Gabriel James Coull.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police responded to a call on April 4 for a suspicious person at a hotel establishment in Monroe Township, Clarion County. Police arrived at the scene and made contact with three underage males who were subsequently determined to be intoxicated.

The complaint states it was related that the three males had been drinking “Four Loko” malt beverages.

Further investigation determined the beverages were brought to the establishment by Gabriel Coull to be sold to the three underage males, according to the complaint.

The following charges were filed against Coull through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on April 21:

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1 (three counts)

– Sell/Furnish Liquor Etc Minor, Misdemeanor 3 (three counts)

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on June 8 with Judge Schill presiding.

