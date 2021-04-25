A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sprinkles before 8am. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Light northwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Patchy frost after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday – Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Light southeast wind.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

